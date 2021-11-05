Nigeria: Abductors of Two Pupils in Edo Demand N10 Million Ransom

5 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Adibe Emenyonu

Benin City — Abductors of two pupils of Glory Land Group of Schools Igarra, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have demanded N100 million ransom.

The demand came yesterday shortly after parents of the pupils cried out they were yet to be contacted by their abductors.

The two schools girls of the same parents were kidnapped on Tuesday by gunmen at about 5:35 pm along Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The vehicle in which the pupils were traveling with other students as gathered, was intercepted at gun point and the abductors dragged the pupils from the vehicle into the bush.

Earlier yesterday in Auchi, father of the abducted girls, Mr. Kola Momodu, who said he was yet be contacted by the suspected kidnappers, had expressed worry over the safety of his children and appealed for their safe release.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, had said that the police operatives, soldiers and vigilantes were already combing the bush in an effort to rescue the abducted kids.

"Two of the students were kidnapped but efforts are on to rescue them unhurt. Men of the Nigeria Police, Soldiers and vigilantes are already combing the bush to rescue the students," he disclosed.

