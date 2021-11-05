Nigeria: National Assembly Faults Construction of Modern Rail Line for Kano-Maradi Route

Abuja — The National Assembly Joint Committee on Land and Marine Transport has faulted the proposal of the Minister of Transport, Hon Rotimi Amaechi to construct standard narrow gauge for the Kano-Maradi Rail line as against old narrow gauge for other parts of the country.

The protest against the marginalisation of other parts of Nigeria was sequel to the Minister's presentation of his ministry's 2022 budget proposal before the Joint committee yesterday.

Ameachi had in the ministry's 2022 budget defence said " The construction of Kaduna -Kano Railways to link up the Abuja-Kaduna rail line has commenced . Survey and Design for Ibadan -Minna - Abuja is ongoing.

"Construction of the 284 kilometers Nigeria. -Maradi (Niger Republic) standard gauged, rail line enabling interconnectivity with countries in the West Africa sub region for the promotion of trade and commerce.

"This important contribution by Nigeria would be mutually beneficial by adding to the economic growth of the two countries, Niger and Nigeria"

But responding to the Minister's submission, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Danjuma Goje and his House counterpart, Hon. Pat Azadu, kicked against the marginalisation of other regions of the country in the construction of rail lines.

Both Chairmen told the Minister of the need to construct uniform rail lines across the country instead of giving Kano-Maradi modern rail line and constructing old rail line to other regions.

Asadu who opened the floor after the Minister presented its budget to the Committee questioned the rationale for constructing modern rail line for one place and constructing old rail lines to other parts of the country .

He queried, " Why won't you construct narrow gauge across the country so that we can develop equally. I can't sit down and approve this. These are done with such impunity , my heart bleeds. This had been reoccurring."

Senator Goje, in his reaction, also supported the observation of Asadu asking " why will you will give us old rail line and spend a lot of money on standard gauge to Maradi"

According to him: "I completely concur with the statement of Honorable member in the House of Representatives"

Ameachi, while responding to issues raised by the Committee said that the difference between the narrow gauge and standard gauge was speed, adding that the country may not get the be to standard gauge across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Nigeria Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the negotiation for loan for the construction of Kano- Maradi standard gauge line is about to be completed.

On the economic justification for constructing the $1. 3 billion Kano-Maradi rail, Ameachi said the project was not based on sentiments but economic benefits for the country.

He said on completion of Kano-Maradi and Kano to Lagos railway, all national cargoes from Niger Republic, like uranium and gold, would be moved through Nigerian sea port from that corridor.

This, he said, would translate into huge economic benefits for Nigeria.

"What I will do before leaving office is to ensure that we move from verbal agreement with the government of Niger to written agreement," he added.

The Minister also stated that his ministry was yet to get money for Kano-Kaduna, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway projects.

"The only money we have gotten is $1.4bn for Lagos-Ibadan rail project," he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Senator Goje emphasized the importance of marine Transport across the globe saying Marine Transportation is an essential components to the world economy as over 90 percent of the world trade is carried by sea and it is the most effective way to move huge volumes of goods and raw materials around the world including Nigeria.