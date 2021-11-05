Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 2 Deaths, 87 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has announced two deaths and 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC made these known via its official website on Friday morning.

It said that the 87 new infections on Thursday is a decrease from the 209 infections reported on Wednesday.

The Public Health Institute said the new infections were recorded across seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday. - "Zamfara-29, the FCT-25, Rivers-11, Kano-8, Bauchi-5, Gombe-4, Lagos-3 and Taraba-2.

"The latest report includes zero cases from Delta, Edo, Sokoto and Taraba States," It said.

NCDC said that the new cases took the country's total confirmed cases to 212,446, adding, in all, 204,047 of those infected have recovered while 2,902 people died.

It said that the country currently has 5,688 active coronavirus cases, while 3,340,313 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began.

The NCDC also said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria