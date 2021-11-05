Nigeria: Prisons Break - Interior Ministry Hints of More Staff Recruitment

5 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board of the Ministry of Interior, Mrs Aisha Rufai has mulled the recruitment of more officers to prevent incidences of prisons breaks.

She spoke while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Interior headed by Hon. Nasir Daura, Thursday.

She said: "For the corrections, because of the jailbreaks we already have a committee looking at the lapses and the vacuum and need to increase the recruitment and training. We are on it and we would soon make a presentation".

Hinting that 42, 000 personnel across would be promoted across the relevant services, Rufai however appealed for more budgetary allocation to the ministry to take care of the outstanding recruits of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

"We were given a waiver of 10, 000 and we did 5000. So the outstanding 5000, I don't know how we are going to handle it. We are hoping that it would be extended to at least 10, 000 again," she said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X