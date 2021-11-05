Nigeria: Prisons Break - Interior Ministry Hints of More Staff Recruitment

Abuja — Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board of the Ministry of Interior, Mrs Aisha Rufai has mulled the recruitment of more officers to prevent incidences of prisons breaks.

She spoke while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Interior headed by Hon. Nasir Daura, Thursday.

She said: "For the corrections, because of the jailbreaks we already have a committee looking at the lapses and the vacuum and need to increase the recruitment and training. We are on it and we would soon make a presentation".

Hinting that 42, 000 personnel across would be promoted across the relevant services, Rufai however appealed for more budgetary allocation to the ministry to take care of the outstanding recruits of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

"We were given a waiver of 10, 000 and we did 5000. So the outstanding 5000, I don't know how we are going to handle it. We are hoping that it would be extended to at least 10, 000 again," she said.