Nigeria: Insecurity - Ondo Police Deploys Men to Checkpoints After Soldiers' Withdrawal

FOLLOWING the withdrawal of soldiers from all checkpoints on major highways across Ondo State, the Police Command, yesterday, deployed its officers to man the abandoned checkpoints on major border areas in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the command, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, gave marching orders to police officers to take over the abandoned checkpoints and hotspots across the state.

Odunlami said: "After what happened, we have deployed our men to those axes because people have been apprehensive of probable breach of security in those areas and that is why we have to act now to allay fears of residents and motorists."

She urged commuters and motorists to go about their lawful businesses and report any extortion by any police officers to the command.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, faulted Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's excuse for the soldiers' withdrawal from the checkpoints.

Its state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement in Akure, said: "We find it expedient to respond to the state government's flat and clueless statement.

"Governor Rotimi Akeredolu should own up to his failure to live up to his responsibility in this regard."