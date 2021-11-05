Nigeria: CBN Reduces Cost of Printing Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria spent the sum of N58.6 billion to print 2.52 billion Naira notes valued at N1.1 trillion in 2020.

Disclosing these yesterday in its Annual Currency Operations report for 2020, the apex bank also said it utilized $1.83 billion within the same year to fund Bureaux De Changes (BDCs) and Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) operations.

The currency printing cost, however, indicated a significant decrease Year-on-Year as it spent N75.5 billion and N64.04 billion in 2019 and 2018 respectively for the same purpose.

The current management of the CBN under the leadership of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has been driving the cashless policy with a view to cutting the cost of printing bank notes and cash management, in the country. The new e-Naira was also initiated in line with the policy.

According to the report, "The total cost incurred on printing of banknotes in 2020 amounted to N58,618.50 million, compared with N75,523.50 million in 2019, indicating a decrease of ¦ 16,905.00 million or 28.84 per cent."

CBN indicated in the report that the notes were printed in-country by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (NSPM Plc).

The report indicated that CBN, "approved an indent of 2,518.68 million pieces of banknotes of various denominations in 2020 to satisfy the currency needs of the economy, compared with 3,830.94 million in the preceding year.

"The NSPM Plc was awarded the contract for the production of the entire indent."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Currencies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It put the total stock of currency (issuable & non-issuable) in the vaults of the bank at end December, 2020 at 2.747 billion pieces, compared with 2.641 billion pieces in 2019, indicating an increase of 105.73 million pieces or 4.00 per cent."

Forex

The report also indicated that a total of $1.830 billion was procured over the course of 2020.

According to the report, "This value represents a decrease of USD2,120.00 million or 53.67 per cent relative to the USD3,950.00 million procured in 2019.

"This was used to fund Bureaux De Change (BDC) operations, payment of estacode and Personal Travel Allowances (PTA) to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)."

Currency processed

In 2020, a total of 173,585 boxes of banknotes valued at N980. 758 billion was processed, compared with 260,651 boxes of banknotes valued at N1. 533 trillion in 2019.

This represents a decrease of 33.40 per cent in the number of boxes or N552. 971 billion in value of processed banknotes.