Angola: Governor Calls for Strict Management of Treasury

4 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The governor of Huambo province, Lotti Nolika, appealed, this Thursday, to the need for public officials to be guided by rigorous management of public funds and in accordance with the Law of Probity.

Lotti Nolika was speaking during the inauguration of the new administrator of Calenga municipality, Tomás Quessongo Chicunje, and his deputy, Ermelinda Nazaré Paulo Patrício.

The governor said it was important that the public administrators cultivate cohesion and unity in the institutions, as well as the responsibility to fully comply with the guidelines issued by the government.

She said that the focus of public management should be based, essentially, on solving the communities' problems, focusing on economic and social growth.

The administrator of Calenga, Tomás Quessongo Chicunje, said he would work on the resolution of the social problems of the population, through the supply of drinking water and electricity, as well as encouraging agricultural production, livestock and fishing.

With an extension of 389.23 square kilometres, the Calenga commune has an estimated population of 52,118 inhabitants, with an average of 8,424 families, spread across 53 villages.

