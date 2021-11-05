Nigeria: Kidnapped University of Abuja Officials, Family Members Freed

Premium Times
University of Abuja
5 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Taiwo-Hassan Adebayo

<i>The vice-chancellor of the university, AbdulRasheed Na'Allah, announced the release of the victims in a statement</sub>

The six people recently kidnapped from the University of Abuja have been freed.

PREMIUM TIMES <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/492914-just-in-gunmen-invade-uniabuja-staff-quarters-abduct-professor-children-others.html">reported the attack on the university's staff quarters</a> early Tuesday, leading to the kidnap of the six people including a professor, Obansa Joseph, and his two children.

The vice-chancellor of the university, AbdulRasheed Na'Allah, announced the release of the victims in a statement he shared with members of the university community Friday morning.

He suggested in the statement that the victims were rescued by security officials.

Kidnap for ransom has become rampant in many parts of Nigeria.

More details later...

