Nigeria: Kuwait SC Have Terminated Mikel's Contract

5 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The former Super Eagles captain was just four months into the aborted one-year contract.

Former Super Eagles Captain John Mikel Obi is now clubless, following the termination of his contract with Kuwait SC late Thursday night.

The Middle East club announced the termination of Mikel's contract via their Instagram account but failed to give reasons for the decision.

Mikel's sacking is coming barely two months before the opening of the January transfer window and it is yet to be seen where the Chelsea and Nigeria icon will be heading to after the failed adventure in Kuwait.

Mikel was just four months into a one-year contract with Kuwait SC, which also had the option for an extension for another year.

He joined the Brigadiers on a free transfer in July after rejecting the contract given to him by Championship side Stoke City.

Although Mikel never featured for Kuwait SC in the league he made appearances for the Brigadiers in the AFC Cup.

Before the surprise move to Kuwait SC, Mikel had enjoyed stints with Lyn Oslo, Premier League giants Chelsea, with whom he enjoyed the best years of his career.

The energetic central midfielder recorded 372 appearances in all competitions during a ten-and-a-half-year glorious period with the Blues; winning all silverware in sight including the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League and FA Cup titles.

He has also featured in Championship outfits Middlesbrough and Stoke City as well as Trabzonspor in Turkey and the Chinese team Tianjin Teda.

