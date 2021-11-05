Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Two Deaths, 87 Fresh Cases Thursday

5 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> has said two more people have died from the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, bringing the country's fatality toll to 2,902.

Data from the disease centre shows that additional 87 new infections were confirmed on Thursday across seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The fresh cases have raised the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 212,446.

The new data also revealed that 204,047 have been successfully discharged.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Zamfara State reported 29 cases, followed by the FCT, with 22 cases.

Rivers State in the South-south recorded 11 cases, Kano State, eight; Bauch, five; while Gombe recorded four cases.

Also, Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease reported three cases while Jigawa State reported two cases.

The NCDC added that Delta, Edo, Sokoto and Taraba states recorded no cases on Thursday.

