Niger: Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Terrorist Attack in Niger

Jaspreet Kindra/IRIN
Children walk through a sandstorm in Tillaberi region, Niger (file photo).
5 November 2021
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Niger's southern Tillabery region that left 69 civilians dead.

The Chairperson extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirms the African Union's solitary with the government and people of the Republic of Niger during this difficult time.

The Chairperson reaffirms that this shocking new attack against civilians is a stark reminder of the urgent need for renewed regional and international support and solidarity with the governments and people of the Sahel Region in their fight against terrorism.

