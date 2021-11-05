South Africa: Gauteng Traffic Police to Probe Viral Video

5 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Traffic Police has vowed to investigate unpleasant remarks made by one of its Chief Provincial Inspector in a video that has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Gauteng Traffic Police has expressed concern on the video depicting the Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Provincial Inspector in an altercation with a cellphone store official in Heidelberg.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police wishes to state categorically that this incident will be fully investigated, and we are appealing to the store official to come forth and give us a statement detailing the circumstances and events which led to the argument," Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Thursday.

Maremane said law enforcement officers are expected to conduct themselves in an exemplary manner which is consistent with the code of conduct even when confronted with challenges.

He emphasised the importance of law enforcement officials respecting the dignity of the members of the public at all times.

"A traffic officer in uniform is a peace officer appointed in terms of Criminal procedure Act; this means that wherever our traffic officers are deployed, they should at all times advocate for peace amongst the members of the public.

"No law enforcement official has a right to abuse community members regardless of their status in society and even with slightest provocation. Lastly, we urge the members of the public to report such unruly and unbecoming conduct by any of our members," Maremane said.

