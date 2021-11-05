Mauritius: Commemoration of the Deportation of the Chagossian Community Marked By Wreath Laying Ceremony

3 November 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The commemoration of the deportation of the Chagossian community was marked today with a wreath laying ceremony and the tossing of flowers in the sea.

The Chairperson of the Chagossian Welfare Fund Board, Mr. Louis Olivier Bancoult and members of the Chagossian community were present on the occasion.

Prayers were said by Reverend Gérard Mongelard and Reverend Mario Li Hing and the siren of a boat was sounded.

In a statement, Mr. Louis Olivier Bancoult highlighted that today's commemoration marks a historical moment for the Chagossian Community, namely the recognition of the endurance of the Chagossian Community in regards to the forced deportation of its population.

On this solemn occasion today, he said, we are also paying tribute to those Chagossians who have passed away, and to all those who have contributed to our fight against our expulsion from our native Land, in particular women. He observed that this site is symbolical of their forced exile and the agony, injustice and hardship that their Chagossian ancestors endured.

Furthermore, Mr. Louis Olivier Bancoult deplored that the Chagossian community could not celebrate All Saints' Day and mourn for their loved ones on their tombs in Chagos. The ceremony of tossing of flowers in the ocean was held in remembrance of our loved ones, he added.

He expressed optimism that the Chagossian community will be able to be in their homeland by next year.

