Angola: Minister Calls for Youth Volunteering

Luanda — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, appealed to young people to contribute with their viability and creativity to mitigate environmental threats on the continent through volunteering.

These initiatives, according to the Cabinet minister, can be done through small actions such as tree planting, mobilisation and sensitisation of the population on the collection, treatment and recycling of waste, creation and maintenance of green spaces.

The minister was speaking to the press Thursday in Cazenga municipality, in Luanda, on the sidelines of the African Youth Day, marked on the 1st of the current month, promoted under the slogan, "Youth as a vehicle for development for Africa," adding that the world today is concerned about the environment that requires the engagement of all countries.

Ana Paula do Sacramento also said that the development of Angola depends on a proper understanding of the youth on the principles and values that govern the society, such as the responsible use of ICTs and social networks to raise the patriotic sense of citizenship.

She also exalted the defence of history, preserve public heritage, exalt national symbols, promote volunteering and traditions.