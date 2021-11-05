Kenya: No One Has Approached Me for Deputy President's Post - Karua

Nairobi — NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua says she is honoured that presidential hopefuls and some leaders are considering her as a best fit for a running mate in the 2022 General Election.

Karua however, says she is yet to be approached by any of the presidential contenders.

"I want to appreciate all those who have confidence in me and to also remind us all that the seat of Deputy President is not the one that you can declare your candidature, it depends on the candidate and it is a last card played very close to the election," she said during an exclusive interview with Capital FM News.

Karua's name has dominated headlines in recent weeks as a possible Deputy to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who will be vying under his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Others keen on the presidency are Deputy President William Ruto, KANU Party Leader Gideon Moi, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Karua is emerging as one of the most formidable factors in shaping the Mt. Kenya unity bid ahead of the 2022 elections and she has been holding meetings with key factions leading or seeking unity in the vote-rich region that is building consensus on a pre-election arrangement with leading presidential candidates.

She was recently named Spokesperson of the Mt Kenya Unity group that brings together Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and other like-minded politicians in the region.

MP Kuria has since endorsed Karua as Kenya's best bet for the Deputy President's seat.

A section of the contenders including Odinga, Mudavadi, Muturi and Kibwana are rumoured to be courting Karua as their preferred running mate but the former Justice Minister has stated it is mere speculations.

"Nobody has courted me; those are rumours and I can only answer that when a specific proposal is put to me. I do not want to answer to speculations," she said.

Karua stated that she is focussed on being the incoming Kirinyaga Governor even though she did not directly rule out the chances of her changing her mind in the last minute if approached to be someone's running mate.

"I refuse to be drawn into the debate of the Deputy President because there is no proposal on the table, that is pure speculation. And saying that Mt. Kenya will not have a candidate is too early, there can be a surprise candidate not just in Mt. Kenya but anywhere in Kenya. So, we can say for now we are seeing several candidates for the presidency but that does not mean that the race is closed," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Kirinyaga gubernatorial race has so far attracted three frontrunners-all women including incumbent Anne Waiguru. The two others are Woman Representative Purity Ngirici and Karua.

Karua had vied for the seat in 2017 but lost to Waiguru.

"What drives me is to see what requires to be done, what is totally unattended, the sheer neglect of essential services, the suffering of the people. The people of Kirinyaga have not quite enjoyed Devolution the way they should, they have not experienced the benefits of devolution which is possible when there is leadership that is people-centred. I want to be that team leader that fixes issues," she said.

To rule out any doubt or margin of error that may play a big role in tilting the outcome of the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race, Karua urged the electorates "to vote for an individual who has an unmatched track-record and not a political party".