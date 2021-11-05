Tanzania: Puma Winds Road Safety Training to Pupils in Zanzibar

Puma Energy Tanzania Ltd on Thursday in Zanzibar winded up this year's training on road safety to Primary School pupils, an initiative that offers young children with education and understanding of how to observe safety while on roads.

Presided over by Mjini Magharibi Regional commissioner, Idris Kitwana some Traffic Police Officers, government officials, teachers and pupils from different schools in the islands, the campaign involved creating awareness on road safety by physically demonstrating to them how to behave and what to observe before crossing any road.

Commenting, Puma Energy Retail Manager Venessy Chilambo said the campaign involved creating road safety awareness and a drawing competition among the primary school children to remind and motivate them to take caution on roads.

"The purpose of involving school children is because we believe that they are the most group exposed to road risks, and therefore road safety awareness should first focus on them from their childhood to prevent from road accidents and save their lives as they become adults," said the manager.

She further said that road safety campaign to school children is the company's first priority in Corporate Social Responsibilities, adding; "We have decided to focus specifically on the primary school children knowing very well that they are exposed to many road risks.

"Puma Energy Tanzania started the road safety training program in 2013 and has so far covered more than 100 schools and trained over 120,000 children in the country.

"Reasons why Puma decided to run road Safety education in Zanzibar is because the Island is rapidly growing and a lot of economic activities are increasing, for example, the number of traffic is increasing and pose risks of accidents to school going children.

"Puma is operating in Zanzibar, hence, this is one of its corporate social responsibilities to manage, equally, we have tested the effectiveness of the training offered and it showed that in all schools that we have conducted the training, the safety awareness has highly improved pupils' awareness on roads.

"Our aim is to reach as much as many Primary schools as possible in the country with this program of Road Safety training."

Equally, Ms Chilambo said the company will continue investing on Road Safety awareness campaigns to primary school children and ensure that the campaign is sustained and helps keep off avoidable and unnecessary road accidents.

"In order to make sure that Road Safety skills are transferred to our children, we will work closely with concerned various authorities including the Traffic Police, the government, Municipal Officials and teachers," she added.