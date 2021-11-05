Tanzania: Joint Efforts Needed to End Child Abuse, Femicide

KAGERA Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Prof Faustin Kamuzora has called on residents to join efforts in the fight against child abuse and violence against women with indications that the acts were on the increase.

Equally, he urged people to collaborate with law enforcers to expose perpetrators of abuse so that our children, women and other members of the public stay safe.

Femicide means the killing of a girl or woman by a partner or family member.

This followed recent incidents where several women were killed in cold blood by their husbands over jealousy, while several children were raped and killed.

"All forms of violence dominated by sexual abuse against children and women have tarnished the good image of the government. It is the responsibility of each of us to cooperate with legal organs in order to fight evil acts in the society. The society has a responsibility of protecting children by providing them with education and good morals so that they can grow in knowledge and piety," he said.

He reminded parents about responsible nurturing of children to enable the country to have good citizens free of narcotic drugs and other criminal acts.