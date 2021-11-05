Zimbabwe: GB Holdings Withstand Supply Disruptions, Increased Costs

5 November 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

ZSE-Listed rubber and chemical manufacturer, General Belting (GB) Holdings remained profitable during the three months (Q3) to September 2021 despite disruptions in the supply of raw materials and increased costs.

In its latest trading update, the company said it managed to increase volumes although margins were relatively narrow than previous quarter.

The impact of COVID 19 pandemic in the quarter persisted, worsened by the violent riots in South Africa and the subsequent cyber-attack that conspired in the disruption of logistical flows of raw materials resulting in reduced consumption of the company's products.

Despite this, the company said volumes for both the chemicals and rubber divisions were 31 percent and 48 percent ahead of same period prior year, respectively with both divisions operating profitably.

However, margins were under severe pressure due to the strengthening of the rand against the United States dollar which resulted in increased raw materials costs.

This was exacerbated by the rapid dollarization in the economy and the consequent basing of local costs on unofficial rates further reducing profitability when compared with same period prior year.

Given the above the company is expected to operate profitably for the rest of the year although at reduced levels when compared with prior year and budget.

The Chemicals division is expected to recover from the effect of lockdown measures which shut off its traditional markets.

The rubber division is expected to maintain its recovery path and its out turn will depend on improved logistical flow of raw materials following the intermittent disruptions at the raw materials suppliers factories.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X