Zimbabwe: Local Artists Poke Fun At Garwe's Kelly Khumalo Snub

5 November 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Local artistes have poked fun at local uptown eatery-Garwe Restaurant for overlooking them at its reopening event yesterday while choosing to book South African celebrities who subsequently failed to turn up.

The restaurant had initially booked South African celebrity, Somizi Mhlongo to be a guest chef but due to pressure from a local church association and the Zanu pf party over the celebrity's sexual orientation, he failed to turn up.

As replacement for Somizi, Garwe sought the services of another South African, this time veteran musician, Kelly Khumalo who apparently ditched the trip last minute in solidarity with her friend.

Reacting to the developments, local musicians poked fun at Garwe Restaurant's predicament while subtly bemoaning poor support for local talent.

"Bt daddy Harare vaivepo wani kkkkkkkk hayaas ( I was available)," Baba Harare said, much to his fans' disapproval who felt his genre (Jiti) would not sync with a red carpet event.

"Dai Vakandibata was free ini ndaingochaya mota haaa paGarwe apa 2 mins kkkkkkk izvezvi maGuys avaida haana kupinda paPoshoto ini ndakatyora hangu, (had they contacted me I would have graced the event, it's not far, now their preferences let them down while we were available)," dancehall chanter, Freeman said.

Hiphop singer, Kikky [email protected]$$ even prayed for Kelly not to refund the restaurant citing that no event in South Africa has ever preferred a Zimbabwean artist's services over a local one.

"Vachinyanya . Lol I hope she doesn't refund them fty . Lol which event in SA inodedzwa Zimbabwean artists to headline," she said.

