Namibia: Paratus Expands Footprint in the North - Opens New Branch in Ongwediva

Paratus Namibia this week opened its new branch in the Oshana Mall, Ongwediva, as it continues to expand its footprint across the country.

The new office will deliver on-the-ground service, via Paratus Namibia's independent infrastructure, to both businesses and an increasing consumer customer base in the area.

Managing Director of Paratus Namibia, Andrew Hall said, "Our new office in Ongwediva will offer the entire Paratus product range - from network connectivity to cloud solutions, from cabling to PBX services. We have deployed Mobile LTE, Sky-Fi and fibre in Ondangwa, Oshakati and Ongwediva and can now provide our quality internet solutions to any customer on our own infrastructure.

"In addition to building the landing station for the new Equiano submarine cable, and a new data centre in Windhoek, investments of more than N$260 million, we are thinking big in terms of our expansion throughout Namibia. Currently, we are investing approximately N$10 million per month on infrastructure expansion, which includes both fibre and Mobile LTE roll-out."

Heading up the new Oshana outlet is branch manager, Clarence Lamperth, who added, "This is an exciting development as we can now give our clients hands-on service in the region. We already have a significant customer base in the north and, as more come on board, we will offer them the best network quality and service support and give them unlimited connectivity options. It is an important move for Paratus in delivering our promise of being Namibia's quality network, and the most reliable service. Paratus also says thank you to the whole of Namibia for their continued support over the years."