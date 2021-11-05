Africa: South Africa Hosts Intra African Trade Fair, 15 to 21 Nov

press release

Members of the media are invited to attend the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) that will provide unparalleled access to captains of industry, senior government ministers, trade finance and advisory specialists, trade and economic organisations, senior executives from corporates and multinationals, and innovative entrepreneurs in one venue.

IATF2021 is the African continent's premier trade and investment event - its attractions will include more than 1000 exhibitors from across Africa showcasing their goods and services. The seven-day exhibition will include a packed programme of conference sessions featuring key leading African and international thought leaders and experts. They will be sharing their insight and discussing issues, challenges and opportunities in a packed programme of sessions addressing a wide range of topics relating to African trade and investments. It will also comprise of dedicated sessions and training workshops covering exports, standards and marketing.

Venue: Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Date: 15 - 21 November 2021

Time: 8h00-16h00

The South African pavilion will host more than 80 companies that are supported by government, will have an opportunity to showcase their products and services at the trade fair. The pavilion will amongst other host the following activities during the weeklong trade fair:

15 November: South Africa Country Day and Investment Seminar,

16 November: South African Investment Roundtable technical and opening of the South Africa pavilion and exporters-buyers networking,

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Business South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

17 November: Proudly South African sector focused webinar - automotive,

18 November: Proudly South African sector focused webinar - agro-processing and cooking activation with a renowned chef and using products from the South African pavilion,

19 November: Investor site tour to the Dube Trade Port and clothing manufacturing factory and Proudly South African sector focused webinar footwear, leather, textiles,

20 November: Africa Industrialisation Day Commemoration and

21 November: Off-site activation at a local Shisanyama with Wines of South Africa tasting activation and the South African Cook-Off.

To register for IATF2021 use the following link https://www.intrafricantradefair.com/en/user/register, or if you have any registration queries, please contact evashnee.naidu@reedexpoafrica.co.za.

Deadline for registration is 5 November 2021

For more information on the trade fair visit www.intrafricantradefair.com