South Africa: Nothing to Celebrate Even As Gender Gap Narrows By Some Measures

The 10X Investments South African Retirement Reality Report 2021 (RRR21) shows that the gender gap in retirement preparedness has narrowed by at least one measure but, overall, there is nothing to celebrate, says Ishani Khoosal-Kala, 10X's Head of Employee Benefits, Corporate Distribution.

"The odd small change in the size of the gap reflects a deterioration in the status quo for men rather than an improvement for women."

"Things are looking uniformly bleak for both men and women on almost all measures," she said. "The pandemic has added to an extremely challenging financial situation for many South Africans."

The RRR21 was released in October. 10X's fourth annual report is based on findings of the 2021 Brand Atlas Survey, which tracks the lifestyles of the universe of 15 million economically active South Africans (those living in households with a monthly income of more than R8,000). The data are weighted to reflect the profile of this universe as defined by Unisa's Bureau of Marketing Research in their 2019 Household Income and Expenditure...