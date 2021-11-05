Namibia: Walvis Man Arrested for Wife's Murder

A man at Walvis Bay was arrested on Thursday night for the alleged murder of his wife.

Engela Borruso Strydom (48), was found dead with a gunshot wound on her forehead at the couple's house in Meersig earlier the same evening.

The incident happened between 20h00 and 21h00.

Erongo regional unit commander for community affairs inspector Ileni Shapumba said the deceased went to a pub with her husband (45) the same night, but allegedly left him there and went home.

The husband told the police that he followed her after a few minutes and found her lifeless body on the balcony with a gunshot wound on her forehead.

According to him, she committed suicide.

Shapumba said preliminary police investigations however, reavealed opposing evidence.

The police suspect he shot his wife in the head from behind.

The suspected murder weapon, a 9mm firearm, was found hidden under a pillow, while four spent cartridges were also found at the scene.

No firearm license was found, although the suspect claimed he had legal possession of the firearm.

The suspect will appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.