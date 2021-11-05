Namibia: Fishermen's BDF Killings Still Haunts Family One Year Later

The family of the four fishermen who were gunned down by members of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) last year still tears up when they think about the gruesome way in which their loved ones were killed.

Today marks exactly one year since Tommy (48), Martin (40), and Wamunyima (36) Nchindo, and their cousin Sinvula Munyeme (42) were brutally shot along the Chobe River for being suspected as poachers.

Last year, family members who went to identify the victims at Kasane claimed that 11 bullets were recovered from the fishermen's bodies, of which Martin got the most as he was shot five times.

Tommy, Sinvula, and Wamunyima were shot twice each, the family said.

The Nchindo brothers and their mother, Alphonsina Mubu (69), who died five days after the killings, were laid to rest at Impalila Island in the Zambezi region on 17 November last year.

Munyeme was buried at Kapokolo village in Zambia's Kazungula district.

The Namibian spoke to some of the men's family members, who say this year has not been easy for them.

"Memories of them end in tears. They were very happy people, and we always used to laugh together. I miss them dearly," says Cassius Mwala, the brothers' nephew.

Mwala says he could always count on Tommy to repair his fishing net, or for fishing advice.

'NET WHISPERER'

"He was the net whisperer. No matter how big the hole, he could fix it. He just knew where exactly to place the nets for the best catch. I have lost my pillar of wisdom," he says.

Tommy's wife, Musiamo Mutumwa, still remembers the day he left for the campsite to go fishing.

He kissed her goodbye and promised to be back two days later, she says.

"Four days later I got the call I am still dreading. My life is meaningless without my husband. I miss him, and so do our daughters," she says.

"My husband was our breadwinner. I cannot even provide the children with their basic needs. We wanted our children to have a better life than ours," she says.

Mutumwa says she sells vegetables to earn an income, but business is not going well.

"Almost everyone on the island eats from their own garden," she says.

PUBLIC UPROAR

The killing of the Nchindo brothers and their cousin Munyeme caused a public uproar and gave rise to the Namibian Lives Matter (NLM) movement, which is demanding justice for the 37 Namibians who have died at the hands of the BDF since independence.

Mass demonstrations staged countrywide against the constant harassment, intimidation and killing of innocent Namibians by the BDF has somewhat gotten the attention of the Namibian and Botswana governments.

The Namibian government has made the presence of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) visible in the disputed areas, and has implemented mandatory patrols by the NDF along the Chobe River.

Meanwhile, the Botswana government, through its department of public prosecution, has approached a court at Kasane for an inquest into last year's killings.

The inquest is supposed to be heard on 15 November, and Namibian witnesses are expected to depart for Botswana on 11 November.

NLM national leader Sinvula Mudabeti has criticised the inquest, saying that it is "a miscarriage of justice", since Botswana is taking the murder case lightly and hearing it at Kasane instead of in their high court.

"The Botswana government is just displaying a smokescreen by taking an approach that puts Botswana at an advantage," he says.

He says the Botswana government had the same approach nine years ago when the BDF killed two Namibians (Nyambe and Munguni on 17 July 2012) using the shoot-to-kill policy they are currently denying.

"The autopsy report of the slain Nchindo brothers and their cousin Munyeme will not be released by Botswana, because what is in the report clearly implicates BDF," Mudabeti says.