Zimbabwe: Cocacola Launches 'Real Magic' Brand Platform

5 November 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Beverage giant, Cocacola in Zimbabwe has launched a new brand platform - Real Magic, which invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity.

The "Real Magic" platform includes a new design identity for the Coke Trademark--which includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light/Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar--anchored by a fresh expression of the Coca-Cola logo.

Coca-Cola Zimbabwe marketing manager Faith Nehanda, told delegates at a dinner launch in Harare that the platform was inspired by lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic which calls for people to unite and be uplifted.

"Coca-Cola is a brand defined by dichotomies, humble, but iconic, authentic yet secret, real yet magical,"

"The platform is built from lessons of the last 18 months that we can find magic all around us when we come together in unexpected moments that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary," said Nehanda.

She said the Real Magic philosophy, is rooted in the belief that dichotomies can make the world a more interesting place, captured the essence of Coca-Cola itself: "a real taste that is indescribable, unique, a touch of real magic".

"Inspired by its representation on Coca-Cola's iconic packaging, the "Hug" logo lifts the curved Coca-Cola trademark on bottle and can labels to provide a visual signature that will embrace and frame moments of magic across Coca-Cola's communications," she said.

The Real Magic is the first global brand platform form Coca-Cola since 2016.

It launches with a new campaign called One Coke Away From Each Other, which blends real and virtual worlds.

" One Coke Away From Each Other is a metaphor that speaks to the belief that what unites us is greater than what sets us apart and celebrates our common humanity," said Nehanda.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X