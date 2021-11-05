Namibia: No Need to Keep Shapumba's N$2,5m - Mayor

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango says there is no need for the Oshakati Town Council to keep the N$2,5 million that businessman Erastus 'Chicco' Shapumba paid the town council for the purchase of Erf 1342, previously known as Omatala, in 2016.

The Oshakati Town Council resolved on 30 June to refund Shapumba's company Mouse Properties for the plot.

According to documents, Shapumba's company paid the money to the council before ministerial consent was sought to buy the erf, as prescribed by the law.

The council has resolved that it would first seek the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development's written advice regarding its intension to restart the process of disposing of Erf 1342, taking Mouse Properties CC's Supreme Court application on the matter into consideration.

Hango on Wednesday said the money paid to the council at the time was not used to buy anything, and the council is sincere about repaying the amount.

"There is no need to keep someone's money. What if they want to use it? While the matter is still in the Supreme Court, we are optimistic that he would accept the money," he said.

Asked whether the council has engaged Shapumba on the matter, Hango referred The Namibian to the Oshakati Town Council's chief executive officer, Timoteus Namwandi.

Namwandi in turn referred The Namibian to council spokesperson Katarina Kamari.

Kamari did not respond to questions sent to her on Wednesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shapumba yesterday refused to comment on the matter, saying it is still pending before the Supreme Court.

"I am not aware of anything, as nothing was communicated to me by the town council. My lawyer is also not aware of the council's decision," Shapumba said.

According to the valuation report seen by The Namibian last year, the property was valued at N$30,4 million by 1 July 2016 and has great potential, as it is located close to the road network.

It was, however, sold to Shapumba for N$2,5 million.

"It is a corner business plot that will fetch a good price if it is exposed to buyers in the open market," the valuator said in the report.

The valuator also said because the property is close to the road, most people would pay a higher amount of rent for it, making it possible for the council to rake in more income.

The land, measuring 1,7 hectares, is situated along Oshakati's main road, and was previously used as an open market and bus terminal.