Namibia Gets Bidder On Green Hydrogen

Namibia has announced HYPHEN as the preferred bidder to implement the roughly N$143 billion (US$9,4 billion) green hydrogen project.

The government issued a notice of award stating its intention to appoint HYPHEN Hydrogen Energy as the preferred bidder to develop the country's first large-scale vertically integrated green hydrogen project in the Tsau //Khaeb national park.

HYPHEN Hydrogen Energy is a Namibian registered green hydrogen development company, specifically formed to develop green hydrogen projects in Namibia for international, regional and domestic supply.

HYPHEN is a joint venture between Nicholas Holdings Limited and ENERTRAG South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

The project will ultimately produce 300 000 tons of green hydrogen per year for regional and global markets, either as pure green hydrogen or in derivative form (green ammonia).

The announcement followed a competitive tender process, and followed the conclusion of mandatory legislative processes.

Entering into the relevant contractual agreement will afford HYPHEN the right to construct and operate the project for a 40-year period following the conclusion of the feasibility study and sign-off from the government.

The first phase, which is expected to enter production in 2026, will see the creation of two gigawatts of renewable electricity generation capacity to produce green hydrogen for conversion into green ammonia, at an estimated capital cost of about N$67 billion (US$4,4 billion).

"Further expansion phases in the late 2020s will expand combined renewable generation capacity to 5 gigawatts and 3 gigawatts of electrolyser capacity, increasing the combined total investment to US$9.4 billion," said HYPHEN chief executive officer Marco Raffinetti.