Namibia: Transparency Triumphs As Court Grants Fishrot Live-Streaming

The Namibian was yesterday granted permission to live-stream the ongoing bail application by six of the men charged in the Fishrot fraud and corruption case.

The application to live-stream was opposed by the six, who argued that it was an invasion of their privacy.

The Namibian news editor Ashley Smith on Wednesday this week requested permission from the Office of the Judiciary for the newspaper to expand its reporting on the bail hearing by live-streaming the court proceedings.

"The Namibian is herein seeking permission to live-stream the ongoing bail hearing involving the so-called Fishrot accused. We are of the firm belief that this matter is massively in the public interest," Smith said in his request.

Addressing judge Shafimana Ueitele on the request yesterday, lawyer Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile said there could be no doubt that the case is of public interest and also of national importance.

Katjipuka-Sibolile noted that as a constitutional democracy, Namibia is also based on the principle of open courts. Permitting live-streaming would give a larger part of the country's population access to the court proceedings, allowing the the public to see what is happening in court, she remarked.

The request was opposed by two of the defence lawyers involved in the matter.

Thabang Phatela, who is representing former Fishcor chief executive officer Mike Nghipunya, noted that no bail hearing has ever been televised in Namibia.

Phatela said his client has a right to equality before the court, but was being singled out to have his hearing live-streamed, which would also affect his right to privacy.

Deputy prosecutor general Ed Marondedze told the judge the state was not opposed to the request to allow the court proceedings to be live-streamed. Accused persons are entitled to a fair trial in an open court, but there is no privacy in a trial, Marondedze said.

"There is nothing secret which is going on in this court," he said.

Giving his ruling, Ueitele noted that the court proceedings are taking place in open court. The Namibian simply requested to live-stream proceedings already taking place in public, and he was not convinced that the right to privacy would be interfered with, the judge said.

Smith yesterday said this was a massive victory for the Namibian public, who have a huge vested interest in the Fishrot matter. "As mentioned in our live-streaming request to the court, democratic dispensations have realised the value of broadcasting such court proceedings live. This not only educates ordinary citizens on these kinds of proceedings, but also fulfils that old adage that justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done," he noted.