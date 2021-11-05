Liberia: 'Honored to Speak With Liberian Foreign Minister Kemayah' - U.S. Asst. Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee Says

Glasgow — The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Madam Molly Phee said on her Twitter page that she was honored to speak with Liberia's Foreign Minister Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., given the historic partnership.

Madam Phee expressed appreciation for Liberia's strong commitment to upholding human rights at home and at the United Nations.

"Honored to speak with Liberian FM Kemayah yesterday given our historic partnership and to express appreciation for Liberia's strong commitment to upholding human rights at home and at the @UN", United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Madam Phee said on her Twitter page.

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Madam Molly Phee phoned Foreign Minister Kemayah on Friday, October 29, 2021 during which time the two officials held talks for nearly an hour on bilateral, multilateral and global issues aimed at further strengthening the longstanding traditional relations between the United States of America and Liberia and consolidating cooperation and partnership between the two countries at the level of the United Nations and other international bodies on multilateral and global issues including human rights, terrorism, climate change, democracy, corruption, good governance, among others.

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Phee and Liberia's Foreign Minister Kemayah further discussed the significance of the bicentennial and the participation of the Government and people of the United States in its celebrations in 2022.

United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and Liberia's Foreign Minister Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., also committed to closely working together for the realization of the shared values and principles of the United States of America and the Republic of Liberia for the mutual benefits of the two countries, governments and peoples and moreover to continue contributing to making the world a better place.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Phee and Foreign Minister Kemayah concluded with expression of thanks and appreciation to each other for participating in the phone call between them.

Molly Phee, a career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, was sworn in as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs on September 30, 2021. She most recently served as the Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation.

She was U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan from 2015-2017. She previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan. Additionally, she was the Acting Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs, as well as Deputy Security Council Coordinator at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, handling UN engagement in Africa and the Middle East for both portfolios.