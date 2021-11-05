Liberia: Child Loses Fingers After Plastic Was Melted On His Hands for Reportedly Stealing Meat From His Grandmother's Food

Tubmanburg — A cruel act of torture committed against a child in Bomi County has left him in dire health need, appealing for further medical assistance in order to prevent his fingers from getting crippled. His ten fingers were burnt reportedly by his biological mother for stealing meat over his grandmother's food, causing him to lose his left fingers. Plastics were melted on his hands.

Thirty-six-year-old Siah Tamba has admitted committing the act during police investigation saying she did it to discipline him because the child is fond of stealing. She has also regretted her action and pleaded for mercy. The incident is said to have occurred in the Komdeh community in late October 2021 and that the mother had been concealing the child and treating him with anointing oil which only worsened his injuries.

It came to public knowledge after a woman who noticed that the child had been indoor and was no longer playing with his friends began keeping close watch and finally discovered how badly he had been tortured.

She then contacted personnel of the Defense for Children International to monitor the situation before police were finally called in.

Tamba is expected to be charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault consistent with Chapter 14.20 and Chapter 10.1 of the new Penal Law of Liberia.