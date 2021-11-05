Liberia: 'Stop Politicizing Mysterious Killings - Take Responsibility' - PLP Political Leader Challenges George Weah Led-Government

Monrovia — The Political Leader of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, has challenged the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government of President George Manneh Weah to take full responsibility of the growing wave of mysterious deaths and secret killings taking place across the country.

Dr. Cassell said government should desist from shying away or politicizing the murdering of innocent Liberians by blood-thirsty killers.

In less than a month, post-conflict Liberia has witnessed the gruesome murders in cold blood of John Hilary Tubman, William Tolbert, and Madam Maude Elliot.

Tubman's son

Mr. Tubman, 76, son of former President William V.S. Tubman, was found dead in his Fiamah residence in Sinkor. He was found lying face down in his room during the early afternoon hours of September 22 with deep cuts to his neck, and forehead with a pillow placed over his head, according to family sources.

A nephew of Tubman, William Tucker, said his uncle had scheduled an appointment with Mr. Tony Hage, a Lebanese business tycoon, on Wednesday September 22, 2021.

Tolbert's son

Early Tuesday, November 2, the Government of Liberia (GOL), through the Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Ledgerhood Rennie, confirmed the death of Rev. William R. Tolbert, III, youngest son of ex-Liberian President William R. Tolbert, who was killed in a bloody coup led by Master Sergeant Samuel Kanyon Doe on April 12, 1980.

He was found dead at his home in Monrovia on October 31.

He was retained as National Peace Ambassador of Liberia following the inauguration of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led-government of President George Manneh Weah.

LIS Officer

Maude Elliot, an officer of the Personnel Department of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) was killed in cold blood by unknown persons at her Brewerville residence, outside Monrovia during the night hours of Sunday, October 31.

Neighbors and family members found her lying unconscious in a pool of blood with bruises and cuts on her neck and forehead shortly after the incident.

The victim was pronounced dead at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital in Sinkor, Monrovia, where she was taken for advance medical checkup and subsequent treatment.

But in a statement issued on Thursday, November 4, Dr. Cassell observed that these Liberians were killed by those he called "barbaric and murderous elements who are yet to be identified by state security forces".

He observed that the continuous gruesome and mysterious murdering of fellow citizens is becoming pervasive and spurring fear and trauma amongst the citizenry.

He maintained that no Liberian or foreigner life must be taken, especially in such bloody fashion.

Dr. Cassell recalled that following a month ago, Liberia and its citizens were saddled with the horrifying wave of ritualistic killings by evil-minded people with dreadful images and videos displayed on social media.

"When the government was condemned for failing to protect the people from these bloodthirsty killers, he disclosed that, government summoned the audacity to deny the reports of ritualistic killings and contended that the news of a rising wave of mysterious killings was erroneous and propaganda crafted and heralded by the opposition community, to intentionally defame and cast a spell on the government image. I wonder what the government will say regarding the gruesome killing of these citizens".

Weak security forces

Dr. Cassell blamed the current situation on the failure of state security actors to carry on their assigned tasks and responsibilities in an effective and efficient manner.

"The prevalent savagery onslaught on fellow citizens by wild murderers who cannot be tracked down in real-time certainly suggests that the security forces of the state are extremely weak and suffice to say the government is incapable of providing security for its people. Thus, I wish to emphasize that a government that is derelict and often defaults on its constitutional responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of its people is certainly unfit to govern".

He added that with the current high scale of terror being afflicted on the Liberian people by murderers, it is apparently clear that the security of the citizenry is not a priority for the George Weah--led government, adding that, " this is something I detest with much indignation and consternation".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Demanding speedy probe

Dr. Cassell further demanded the government, through its relevant security agencies to launch a speedy investigation in these "chilling murders with a view of ensuring that the wicked perpetrators are tracked down and brought before the Court of law".

"I caution the administration that instead of politicizing the brutal and mysterious deaths of citizens. It must take responsibility for defaulting on its constitutional responsibility to protect the citizenry and place them at the risk of being decimated by wicked elements who feed on human blood and flesh".

Condolences

He, however, expressed condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the PLP and in his own name.

Dr. Cassell expressed the hope that and fervent prayers that God will give them solace and daring strength during this period of devastation and painstaking grief.