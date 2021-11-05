Liberia: Senator Saah Joseph Partners With U.S.-Based Charity to Provide Free Diagnoses, Treatment, Others to Citizens

Monrovia — The Montserrado Medical Team (MMT), in partnership with the Christian Emergency Relief Team (CERT) International has commenced the provision of free healthcare delivery services and donation of medical supplies to thousands of citizens across the seventeen electoral districts in the county.

The MMT was established by Senator Saah H. Joseph of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to primarily provide free medical services to citizens who cannot afford to pay medical bills at various public and private hospitals and clinics across the country.

It also provides a mobile service for the treatment of citizens and others from their respective communities and homes.

The CERT International team which came from the United States comprises of professional medical experts, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, among others.

The team, which is in the country for a few weeks, continue screened patients, diagnosed illnesses, provides treatment and medical supplies to thousands of citizens.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPageAfrica during the exercise, the head of the CERT team to Liberia, Madam Michele Prevatte Wyatt disclosed that several luggage containing different kinds of medicines, reading glasses, clothing among others were brought into the country by the team.

She disclosed that the items were made possible as a result of donations made by others in the US.

She further pointed out that high blood pressure, joint pains in the shoulders and back, remain some of the critical health issues that have been diagnosed by the team on many of those seeking medical attention.

"My team of 18 people brought 52 pieces of luggage and we are here to provide medical healthcare to Liberians. They are given prescriptions and we give them free medicines for high blood pressure, malaria, for the skin and other kinds of illnesses. Our doctors and nurses are all licensed and registered. This initiative is a joint effort with Senator Joseph".

Madam Wyatt, however, used the occasion to call on Liberians to take their health and wellbeing paramount.

She emphasized that citizens should always have time to relax or rest.

She expressed the hope that with the consent and support of Senator Joseph, CERT International will extend free healthcare delivery services and medical supplies to citizens in the leeward parts of the country

In separate remarks, the beneficiaries commended Sen. Joseph and the team of medical practitioners and others from the United States for the initiative.

They observed that in the midst of numerous challenges, Liberians will be healthy to go about their normal businesses if free healthcare delivery system is introduced in the country.

They maintained that the current harsh economic situations in Liberia make it difficult for them to pay medical bills at various public and private facilities across Montserrado and as such, the launch of the free medical treatment and supplies by Senator Joseph and CERT will help save their lives.

"For me, I never had any money to send my daughter to the hospital and when I heard Senator Saah Joseph was bringing some white people here to come treat us, I was among the first group of people who came here this morning", an elderly woman who identified herself as one Patricia Johnson stated.

Mr. Richard Woart stated: "We want to say a big thank you to Senator Saah Joseph for always being there for us. I can remember during the Ebola time, he was here again in our community taking sick people for treatment and picking up dead bodies all around here. Only God can pay him for always being there for us the poor people".

The Montserrado Medical Team and the Christian Emergency Relief Team (CERT) International are expected to bring into Liberia about ten containers of medical supplies and equipment.

5 of the containers have already arrived in Liberia already; 2 free from the port, while paper works are being finalized for 3 others to be released from the port.

One of the containers of medical supplies has been donated to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) and the Redemption Hospital in Sinkor and the Borough of New Kru Town respectively.