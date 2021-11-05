Ghana: Supply, Distribution of Premix Fuel to Be Digitised - - Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister

The supply and distribution of premix fuel will soon be digitised to stop diversion and hoarding.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, disclosed this at the inauguration of the new batch of members of the National Premix Committee in Accra.

She said the Ministry had initiated the plans to digitise the supply of premix fuel. Fishers in the country will soon use canoe identification cards before purchasing premix fuel if the automation process is completed.

"The sale of premix fuel would be fully automated," she emphasised

She noted that that would not only stop diversion of the product but would also ensure that few individuals did not short-change the State and fishers in the supply and distribution chain

Ms Koomson, therefore, urged the new Committee Members to pay attention to the selection and composition of the Landing Beach Committees so that people with good morals would be selected at the local level to ensure integrity in the sale of the product, adding that that would also ensure efficient use of the margins accrued from the sale of the premix fuel.

The National Premix Fuel Committee was established in accordance with LI 2233 of the National Premix Fuel Committee Regulations, 2016, with the mandate to facilitate the procurement and distribution of premix fuel to fishing communities in the country.

Between January 2017 and August 2021, 407,740,500 litres of premix were distributed to Landing Beach Committees (LBCs) across the country.

Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture