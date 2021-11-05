Ghana: ABANTU and Women's Manifesto Coalition Congratulate the Newly-Appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana - UG

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has been confirmed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Before her confirmation, Prof. Amfo was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of academic and student affairs and served as acting Vice-Chancellor of the University from August 2021.

In a News Release issued in Accra, ABANTU for Development and The Women Manifesto Coalition (WMC) of Ghana declared their support for and joined hands to offer their sincerest congratulations to Prof. Amfo, who assumed the position as the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the University, for setting such a wonderful and historic example at the University of Ghana.

ABANTU and the WMC, the Release said that the appointment was a well-deserved success and an honour to Prof. Amfo for her achievements and accomplishments in academia.

It is also, by extension, the Release added, a triumph for many other Ghanaian women and men, especially those who believe that gender inclusion and women's heightened visibility are critical in national development.

According to the Release, ABANTU and the WMC had taken tremendous pride in promoting Prof. Amfo to the high profile position in institutional administration at the University of Ghana as this would give recognition to the remarkable work that women were doing performing in academia.

The Release said the two Women's Advocacy Groups had extended their compliments to Prof. Amfo on her success and sent their best wishes for the future while expressing the hope that Prof. Amfo would provide a powerful voice in the area of education and support of considerations of diversity and inclusiveness.

In addition, the Release stated, ABANTU and WMC pledged to continue to wait with great optimism that institutions of higher learning and other national institutions would recognise the added value that women brought in securing comprehensive improved conditions for the country.

The Release added that the two Women's Advocacy Groups recognised that there had been some increase in the number of women ascending to leadership positions in various universities.

This increase, according to the two Women's Advocacy Groups, should continue to ensure that the involvement of a critical mass of women academics in decision-making led to a qualitative difference in the way the country's institutions of higher learning were governed in terms of inclusiveness and equitable management, the Release indicated.

To that effect, the Release stated, ABANTU and WMC had stressed the need to address the structural and systemic limitations and remove the many challenges and barriers that women academics had to contend with to pave the way for the advancement of women's progression to leadership positions in Universities just as in other public institutions.

ABANTU for development, as a women's rights advocacy organisation, has directed its work since 1999 to examine, scrutinise and interrogate processes that perpetuate structural inequalities and exclusion in national management.

ABANTU for development continues to build the capacity of women to participate in decision-making at all levels to enable them to influence policies from a gender perspective for equality.

ABANTU and the WMC have worked to support endeavours that enhance the promotion of gender sensitivity in leadership to address inequalities as a matter of right and entitlement.