Ghana: Spanish Ambassador Calls On Interior Minister

Javier Gutiérrez, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana (Left) interacting with Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior

On Thursday, the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Javier Gutiérrez, called on the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, in his office in Accra.

The visit was to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Ghana and Spain. The discussion centred on collaboration in governance, security and technical assistance.

Mr Dery assured the Ambassador of the Ministry's readiness to work with him to strengthen the existing bonds between the two countries. The Minister called for the expansion of commercial relationships to boost investment in the country.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had caused a lot of challenges across the globe and that there was the need to find ways to boost businesses to improve the economy.

The Minister said security in Ghana was paramount, and, therefore, the government would continue to put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of everybody living in Ghana.

His Excellency Javier Gutiérrez expressed gratitude to the Minister for the warm reception and assured him of the Government of Spain continued support and collaboration.