Tanzania: 1, 000 Local Suppliers Line Up for Crude Oil Pipeline Opportunities

Dar es Salaam — Some 1,011 local suppliers have registered for provision of services in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the energy regulator said yesterday.

The $3.5 billion project that is expected to create over 10,000 employment opportunities for Tanzanians has created the need for local companies in electricity, construction, industrial products, transportation, spare parts, telecommunications, insurance, technical advice, research and security.

Speaking yesterday, the acting director general of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), Mr Godfrey Chibulunje, said that, working through the authority's Local Supplier Service Provider (LSSP) database, local suppliers continue to show appetite to be part of the strategic project.

"By October 31, 2021 the registry database showed 1, 011 local suppliers have been registered, including companies and individuals," he said.

Mr Chibulunje was speaking during the media launch of the Tanzania-Uganda Oil and Gas symposium, organised by the Tanzania Private Sectors Foundation (TPSF) and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) scheduled for November 25.

The purpose of the symposium according to the TPSF's executive director, Mr Fransis Nanai, is to provide a platform for the private sector of the two countries to network, understand the industry opportunities and challenges.

"Stakeholders would also identify key strategies that enable partnerships and joint ventures between the two countries and facilitate dialogue between the public and private sector on issues that affect implementation of the local content in the oil and gas industry," he said.

From the symposium the foundation said they would expect that there will be creation of synergies and areas of cooperation between the two countries' private sectors as well as increased awareness on legal, policy and regulatory frameworks in the petroleum sector.

Mr Nanai said: "Then, it's very important for the people of these two countries to tap into the opportunities that will be provided by the project.

The 1,443 kilometre-long crude oil export pipeline will transport Ugandan crude oil from Kabaale-Hoima in Uganda to the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga port in Tanzania.

The principal petroleum geologist at the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Dr Wellington Hudson, added that, although four big contractors have been employed for the project, there are still opportunities for small local contractors to work during the project implementation.

"These contractors would also require some services from local experts - and, so, there is still a chance for engineers and construction materials companies to be part of the project," said Dr Hudson.