Tanzania: Why Four Media Giants Joined Hands Ahead of Tanzania's 60 Years of Independence Celebrations

Dar es Salaam — The managing director of Mwananchi Communications Limited, Bakari Machumu, has today Friday, November 5, 2021, explained the reason behind the convergence of four mainstream media networks towards the 60th independence anniversary, saying it's mainly a symbol of national unity.

Mr Machumu was opening a 60-years of independence Infrastructure Sector Symposium themed; Growth, Challenges and the Future of the Infrastructure Sector in Tanzania, which was attended by various stakeholders in the sector, ministers included.

"This kind of unity has never happened in our country; bringing four major media houses together to believe in one thing; to bring nationalism, to push people to understand where we came from and where we are going so at the end of the day, we may bring solidarity to our great nation," he said.

The united media giants include Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), Clouds Media, Wasafi Media and Mwananchi Communications. "We have put our business competition aside for the sake of the nation and have come together believing that through our unity, we will reach more people and become stronger."

Mr Bakari said the move to unite followed a call from the Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, during a meeting with editors, where she said the media was an important partner in helping the country move together in celebrating six decades of its independence.

"As a result of this union, the activities that used to be done by Mwananchi Communications alone have now doubled. Through our partnership we are now going to look at the areas of content collaboration, do mountaineering activities on mount Kilimanjaro and look at ways to bring the sports fraternity together by organising matches at the national stadium (Mkapa stadium), " said Mr Machumu.