Tanzania Is Home to Nearly 6,000 Billionaires

5 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — There are close to 6,000 billionaires in Tanzania engaged in different businesses such as mining, industrial trade, financial sector, telecommunications, tourism and real estate. This was brought to light earlier today by Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba during a parliamentary session in the country's capital Dodoma.

According to the Minister, 115 of the 5740 billionaires have a net worth above $30 million, categorized as Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, and account for 28% of the total net worth of Tanzania's billionaires.

Nchemba was responding to a question raised by Mlalo Member of Parliament, Rashid Shangazi, and took the opportunity to further explain that the government through its revenue collecting authority TRA has a registry of most of these billionaires and collects taxes from them according to the law.

Africa as a continent is home to 140,000 billionaires, accounting for just 1% of the global billionaires tally.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X