Tanzania: Samia Right On Financing Climate Change Measures

Tanzania contributes only a fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions - and, yet, it is among the developing countries that bear the brunt of climate change.

Sadly, global warming is threatening all living organisms, flora and fauna alike. Lately, reports of increasing world temperatures and ocean levels, as well as precipitation patterns and extreme weather patterns leave us in a quandary.

If the reports are anything to go by, then the trend threatens humanity in general - and, in particular, health, safety, food and water security, as well as other socioeconomic development aspects, particularly in the developing world, with Africa being the most vulnerable.

Tanzania and many other developing African countries can play a significant role in the fight against climate change. But, without adequate funds for that, all initiatives will be in vain.

In 2009, developed countries agreed to raise $100 billion yearly by 2020 to help the developing world deal with the fallout from a warming planet.

However, the wealthy nations did not meet that set target to enable the developing world effectively tackle climate change.

Indeed, the adverse climate change effects have not spared Tanzania. For example, Mount Kilimanjaro has lost over 80 percent of its glaciers, even as frequent floods, drought and unpredictable rains rock the country.

Speaking at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, President Samia Suluhu Hassan urged the developed nations to walk the talk and sustainably finance strategies to functionally combat climate change.

As the world's 20 largest economies contribute 80 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, they have an obligation to play a bigger role in financing initiatives designed to mitigate climate change adversities.

If the world does not step up anti-climate change measures now, millions of people across the world could be forced into extreme poverty in the next few years.

REVISIT EAC FUNDING SETUP

For quite some time now, the East African Community (EAC) has virtually been in dire straits on budgetary issues - especially for lack of adequate funding as and when needed. This is indeed a daunting challenge for the economic bloc that is bent on regional integration culminating in an East African Federation, complete with a single government - and almost single everything else in socioeconomic development terms.

But - as already noted herein-above - the burgeoning cash crisis is already playing merry hell with the EAC bloc which is currently made up of the six nations of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

According to the 1999 Treaty which established EAC, "the budget of the Community shall be funded by equal contributions by the Partner States... " This is in itself problematic, especially considering the huge economic disparities among the EAC member-nations.

Also, the contributions in the recent past have not been coming in full and/or on time as scheduled. These shortcomings have been compounded by the adverse effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the substantial budgetary and other support which was being received regularly from the EAC's development partners over the years.

All in all, EAC's financial structure needs revisiting to create a system that's not vulnerable to exogenous factors.