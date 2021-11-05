Sudan: Journalists Call for 'Full and Uncompromised Internet Services' to Be Restored in Sudan

Khartoum — The blackout of internet services in Sudan continues following the military coup led by Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, that seized power on October 25. The Sudanese Journalists Association for Human Rights (JAHR) called on the authorities in Sudan to restore full and uncompromised internet services, as it is one of the means that underpins the public's the right to know the truth and the right to information.

JAHR points out that "cutting off of the Internet, among its many economic and social damages, prevented print and electronic media from being published, and from reaching the public in Sudan. "At the same time depriving the Sudanese public of the right to "browse" and the right to know the news, to follow current events from various sources, and it deprives every one of the right to benefit from the Internet, including 'citizen journalism' and the prevention of freedom of expression through social media and applications".

A number of the Resistance Committees in Khartoum announced, in separate statements, their rejection of any negotiation, mediation or settlement with the military.

The assembly of the steering and preparatory committees of trade unions and professional federations announced its categorical rejection of any political settlement with the leaders of the Military Council.

In a statement signed by 10 of the steering and preparatory committees of the unions and unions of lawyers, education workers, journalists, doctors, pharmacists, university and institutes professors and engineers, the assembly renewed its categorical rejection of the October 25 coup.

The statement affirmed commitment to civil disobedience and political strike and full cohesion with the rebellious masses of our people and their resistance committees until the overthrow of the military coup and the trial of its leaders in a fair trial, and the handing over of full power to the forces of the civil revolution.