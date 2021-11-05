Sudan Rebel Leader Abdelwahid El Nur Calls for 'Comprehensive Popular Revolution to Overthrow Coup'

Khartoum — The head of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW), Abdelwahid El Nur, has called for "a comprehensive popular revolution in order to overthrow the coup and restore Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok", and calling on the resistance committees "not to accept any compromise".

In an interview with Radio Dabanga broadcast today, El Nur asserts that "the salvation of Sudan lies in the restructuring of the military institution," and called for the reintegration of all military and paramilitary forces into a single unified army, with a combat doctrine aimed at defending the citizens and protecting the land and the constitution, and non-interference in politics.

'The army's intervention to suppress the demonstrations is an attempt to turn the peaceful uprising into a bloody one... '

He considers the army's intervention to suppress the demonstrations as "an attempt to turn the peaceful uprising into a bloody one," stressing the need to adhere to peace. He stressed that the people's will is stronger than all weapons.

El Nur accused the military institution of committing crimes in the south, Darfur, the Nuba Mountains, the Blue Nile and the East since 56, and said that it had committed genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity and caused the displacement of millions, and created militias and mujahideen.

'Sudan possesses the human and economic resources that can rescue it from the current situation... '

On the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue initiative adopted by the movement, the rebel leader said that the initiative aims to reach the state of institutions and form a unified national army. He stressed the need to adhere to PM Abdallah Hamdok's government "to move from a state of obstruction to future horizons", explaining that Sudan possesses the human and economic resources that can rescue it from the current situation through a national project. He called for giving priority to the interests of the Sudanese people, dealing with foreign countries according to their positions, and helping Sudan to get out of the crisis in order to reach a civil state and a civil government.