West Africa: Regional Advisor IFF West Africa

The Global Programme Combating Illicit Financial Flows (GP IFF) implements a holistic follow the money-approach covering prevention, financial investigation, and asset recovery at the national, regional, and global levels.

To this end, GP IFF supports its partners increase their compliance with important international standards, such as those of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to Combat Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).

The Regional IFF Advisor is responsible for advising regional counterparts in governmental and non-governmental agencies in accordance with the programme approach. As a member of the North and West Africa (NWA) Hub and the GP IFF global Team, the Advisor establishes links with activities on the national level in the West African region as well as with other regions and global activities. Close coordination with other GIZ projects in the region in the areas of governance, trade, financial systems development, police, and others is needed.

The regional position is based in Dakar as part of the North and West Africa hub of GP IFF.