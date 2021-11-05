Sudan: Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs Committee Leaders Introduce Bicameral Resolution Condemning Coup in Sudan

press release

Washington, DC — Today, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and U.S. Representatives Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.) and Michael T. McCaul (R-Texas), Chair and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following statement following the introduction of a concurrent resolution condemning the October 25, 2021 military coup in Sudan:

“We strongly condemn the actions of General Burhan and all those who undertook the coup d’etat on October 25th. The crisis unfolding in Sudan has not only undermined the democratic transition, it has jeopardized Sudan’s prospects for economic recovery.

“As demonstrated by this resolution, we stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan, and call on General Burhan and the other members of the military junta to reverse course, or risk derailing the transition and fracturing U.S.-Sudan relations. As demonstrated by our support for freezing nearly $1 billion in assistance to Sudan, we will continue to pursue all appropriate measures to compel the junta to change course immediately, and restore order and civilian leadership in keeping with the constitutional declaration.”

Find a copy of the Resolution HERE.