Sudan: Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs Committee Leaders Introduce Bicameral Resolution Condemning Coup in Sudan

5 November 2021
United States Senate (Washington, DC)
press release By Foreign Relations Committee

Washington, DC — Today, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and U.S. Representatives Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.) and Michael T. McCaul (R-Texas), Chair and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following statement following the introduction of a concurrent resolution condemning the October 25, 2021 military coup in Sudan:

“We strongly condemn the actions of General Burhan and all those who undertook the coup d’etat on October 25th. The crisis unfolding in Sudan has not only undermined the democratic transition, it has jeopardized Sudan’s prospects for economic recovery.

“As demonstrated by this resolution, we stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan, and call on General Burhan and the other members of the military junta to reverse course, or risk derailing the transition and fracturing U.S.-Sudan relations. As demonstrated by our support for freezing nearly $1 billion in assistance to Sudan, we will continue to pursue all appropriate measures to compel the junta to change course immediately, and restore order and civilian leadership in keeping with the constitutional declaration.”

Find a copy of the Resolution HERE.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Senate. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X