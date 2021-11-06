Uganda: Nile Breweries Boosts Country Wide Covid Vaccination Efforts

Kampala, Uganda — Nile Breweries Ltd on Nov.04, launched a simultaneous COVID-19 vaccination drive to support the Ministry of Health by setting up walk-in vaccination centres at 20 of its distribution sites across the country.

The launch was flagged off at Kasanga in Kampala at a ceremony presided by the Minister of State for Health (Primary Healthcare), Margaret Muhanga.

It was significantly symbolized by a vaccination of two residents of Makindye division by Dr Daniel Kyabayinza, the National Vaccination Coordinator, Incident Command, Ministry of Health.

"We thank Nile Breweries for consistently supporting the Ministry of Health in its anti-Covid-19 efforts. We need to use such drives to reach to every area so that especially old people are vaccinated so that we can reach target of 4.8M so government can open the economy in January," said Muhanga.

She added: "We foresee that we shall have reached 6m because this month we are receiving 3.5M doses of Pfizer and we are also getting more doses of Johnson & Johnson by December."

The two-day drive ending Nov.05 was to make the vaccine more accessible to up to 10,000 frontline and vulnerable categories of people, among whom are bar workers, a critical value chain of NBL.

The comes against the backdrop of President Yoweri Museveni's call to have bar workers included among the 4.8 million frontline and vulnerable categories who should be vaccinated by December to allow for schools and the economy to reopen in January 2022.

"At NBL, we believe in safety first and are committed to safeguard the health of our employees, customers and communities," said David Valencia, Nile Breweries country director.