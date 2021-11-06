Uganda: Vivo Energy Uganda Gets New Md, Gilbert Assi Deployed to Guinea

6 November 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Vivo Energy Uganda the company that distributes and markets Shell branded fuels and lubricants, has appointed Johan Grobbelaar to be its new Managing Director.

This appointment follows the successful leadership of the company by Gilbert Assi over the past four years. Assi has been appointed Managing Director of Vivo Energy Guinea. Johan joined the Vivo Energy Group in 2013, and was most recently Regional Project Manager.

He was previously Managing Director, Vivo Energy Zimbabwe and prior to that Managing Director, Vivo Energy Namibia. Since joining the Group he has been instrumental in driving growth.

Commenting on the new appointments, Hans Paulsen, Vivo Energy Group Executive Vice President for East and Southern Africa said: "I welcome Johan to Uganda and I have no doubt that his vast experience will be of great benefit to our business in Uganda as we continue to deliver the best product and services to our customers"

Johan said "I am very excited about joining Vivo Energy Uganda and continuing to grow the business. The team has delivered innovative solutions to customers in the country, and we will continue to push the boundary to delight our retail and commercial customers in the months and years to come."

