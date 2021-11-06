Angolan Artists Highlight Deeds of Late Singer Jacinto Tchipa

Luanda — The late Musician Jacinto Tchipa is considered a patriot thanks to his engagement, in the most difficult moments of the country, in the defense, promotion and valorization of cultural identity.

According to the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Filipe Zau, Angola lost a patriot who left a legacy of social intervention, awareness, mobilization and with an important political role in the defense of Angolan identity and the welfare of Angolans.

The Cabinet minister, who is also a musician and composer, took the opportunity to call for a greater dissemination of Angolan music, especially of the artists who are no longer alive but who left their cultural legacy as well as their intangible heritage.

Filipe Zau said he hopes that Jacinto Tchipa will not only be remembered as a good musician but also as a patriot, whose themes contributed to the national unity and manifested the Angolan multiculturalism and linguistic asset.

For the president of the National Union of Artists and Composers (UNAC-SA), Zeca Moreno, Tchipa contributed to the aggrandizement of Angolan music and will continue to be a great reference in music, adding that Tchipa's songs served as a balm for the young people to have a patriotic awareness.

As a military man, Moreno said, the songs of Jacinto Tchipa impelled a large part of young people to join the ranks of the then FAPLA (armed forces) for the national liberation struggle and in defense of the territorial integrity.

The same feeling is expressed by the musician and composer Carlos Lamartine, adding that Jacinto Tchipa will be immortalized by the works that he left behind and for all the contribution to Angolan music.