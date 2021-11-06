Angola-Cote d'Ivoire - Covid-19 Pandemic Disrupts Projects

5 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The outgoing ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire to Angola Desiré Bosson Assamai said Friday in Luanda that the Covid-19 pandemic affected the implementation of several projects between the countries.

This was during an audience granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, aimed to bid farewell to the head of State at the end of his mission.

The diplomat said that the pandemic "halted everything", as there were several projects awaiting their implementation.

He mentioned, among others, the resumption of the air connection between the two countries and another in the field of agriculture, with well-advanced studies.

"The projects are still in the pipeline", said the ambassador, who considered the friendly relations and cooperation between the countries excellent.

Angola and Côte d'Ivoire maintain relations in the political, diplomatic and cultural fields.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

