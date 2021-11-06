Sierra Leone: Many Feared Dead After Fuel Tanker Blast

6 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kemo Cham

A fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, has claimed the lives of dozens of people.

The Friday night incident occurred following a collision between a loaded fuel tanker and a truck in the eastern part of the city, according to witnesses.

By the time of going to press, there was no official figure on the exact number of victims, but a source from a mortuary said they had received dozens of bodies by midnight.

According to witnesses, many of the victims were residents, mostly commercial motorcycle riders, who rushed to the scene to collect fuel leaking from the tanker after the collision.

The incident happened near a fuel station in the industrial community of Wellington.

Traders and motorists on the road were also affected by the explosion.

Graphic photos and video footages shared on social media showed bodies scattered around the scene of the explosion.

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyer, who is out of the country, promised a swift response to the incident.

"Even though I cannot be there in person, our Metropolitan Police and Deputy Mayor are at the scene," she said in a Facebook post, noting that her office's Disaster Response Team would meet with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), which is leading the response efforts, first thing in the morning to conduct a needs assessment.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X