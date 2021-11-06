Angola: Provincial Conferences Strengthen Ruling Party - Deputy President

Benguela — The ruling MPLA party's vice president Luísa Damião guaranteed Friday in the municipality of Catumbela, coastal Benguela province, that the provincial conferences will make the party stronger and more cohesive, to face future challenges.

Luísa Damião is in Benguela to attend the XIII Ordinary Provincial Conference on the balance and renewal of MPLA mandates, which will elect/return the only candidate, Luís Nunes, to the position of provincial secretary of Benguela.

According to Luísa Damião, the organic process is taking place throughout the country that will culminate with the holding of the 8th congress, next December, from which a much stronger MPLA will emerge towards victory in the next general elections.

The vice president reiterated her appeal on the need to comply with the statutory requirements, as recommended by the MPLA's electoral regulations.

According to Angop, Luísa Damião has already met with the members of the Executive Committee of the Provincial Committee, namely the members of the secretariat and the first municipal secretaries of MPLA.

The XIII Ordinary Provincial Conference of Balance and Renewal of Mandates in Benguela takes place this Saturday with the participation of 800 delegates.