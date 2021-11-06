Angola: Covid-19 - State Minister Reiterates Call for Vaccination

Mbanza Kongo — Minister of State for the Social Sector Carolina Cerqueira has reiterated the need for the eligible population to take the Covid-19 vaccine to halt the spread of the disease in the country.

The minister made the appeal on Friday in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province, during the inauguration of the bust of the Kingdom of Kongo's envoy to the Vatican, Dom António Manuel Nsaku Nvunda.

The official called for compliance with the Executive's measures aimed at combating this deadly evil.

"Covid-19 is ravaging the world and threatening humanity, so we must continue to believe that the vaccine and respect for biosafety measures will prevent further human losses as a result of this virus," she said.

She said that she hoped that this health crisis, which has had serious consequences for the social and economic fabric of the country and the rest of the world, will be overcome in the near future.

The minister thanked the Angolan population for their understanding of the constraints created at the personal, family and community level due to the measures that have been taken to mitigate the effects of this pandemic.

The country has 64, 612 confirmed cases, of which 57, 493 recoveries and 1,719 deaths.